Hustler of the Month: Founder of Bevel & Form Beauty, Tristan Walker

“All global culture is led by American culture which is led by Black Culture.” -Tristan Walker

Each month The Morning Hustle spotlights a particular person who is making things happen for themselves and our community! For September The Morning Hustle’s Hustler of the Month is Tristian Walker the founder and CEO of Walker And Company. They are the creators of Bevel and Form Beauty.

Tristan was one of the first employees for Twitter and Foursquare. He shares what he was able to learn working so closely with the CEO’s and CFO’s of these companies when they were first starting off. He also shares that unfortunately, diversity within fortune 500 companies in the tech industry hasn’t changed. Tristan also gives us the story of how he started his own company, where the name “Bevel” came from and the future of tech within our culture. “Because tech is everywhere, I care more about following the culture. Because tech is just going to layer on top of that and create more opportunities. So, let’s go where the people are so I can help educate and learn”, Tristan explains as his company goes down south and takes on a new city, Atlanta!

Watch the full interview to learn more about Nas’ role in the flourish of Bevel, business techniques and more!

