University of Kansas Apologizes For Sexually Suggestive Snoop Dogg Performance

Someone has some serious explaining to do if they haven’t done so already. The University of Kansas is apologizing for a very sexually suggestive performance featuring Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg at its late-night event.

This was definitely not a good idea. While Snoop Dogg performed his hits, stripper poles were wheeled out on Allen Fieldhouse floor, and fake money fell out of the sky on the heads of recruits.

Snoop Dogg had pole dancers at his University of Kansas show, A FAMILY EVENT 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/1vNdzIMzpW — Too Lit Concerts (@TooLitConcerts) October 7, 2019

Oh, and we can’t forget the Snoop Dogg mascot with a giant fake blunt in his mouth as well.

Jeff Long, the Athletic Director at the University of Kansas, said on Friday night (Oct.4) that “we expected a clean version of the show.” Clearly, that was not the case at all, and somewhere down the line, there was a miscommunication because what they got was an R-rated experience fresh off the Up In Smoke Tour. Add this mess to the high-level NCAA infractions the University of Kansas is facing for sketchy recruiting tactics.

Long took full responsibility for the risque show and added in a statement:

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended.”

He closed things out by saying:

“We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

The University of Kansas’ Late Night event is a traditional event and has taken place for 35 years. It traditionally started out as a scrimmage to celebrate the return of the college basketball season before turning into a full-on entertainment spectacle. Uncle Snoop has not been the only Hip-Hop act to perform either, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty and Tech N9ne also have performed at the family-friendly event.

This was just a whole ass mess, we expect there to be some repercussions for it.

