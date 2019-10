Every Wednesday is a special day on The Morning Hustle where we highlight some of our favorite Hustlers! This Wednesday Angie and Lore’l wanted to give a special dedication to Queen Bee Lil’ Kim! She received the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards. During her acceptance speech she throws a little shade at BET but ends with inspiration for others who may feel looked over. See what lessons Angie and Lore’l took from her speech…

