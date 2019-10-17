CLOSE
Bradley Beal Signs $72 Million Dollar Extension With The Wizards

Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal will stay with the team through at least the 2021-22 season after signing an extension worth up to $72 Million Dollars. The deal was confirmed by Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports through ESPN. It includes a player option for 2022 that could possibly keep him from entering Free Agency for 3 more seasons and would guarantee him $130 over the next 4 years.

If Beal declines his option after 2022 he will have up to 10 years of NBA service which would qualify him to possibly receive a max deal of five years for $266 million. Last season Beal, the 3rd pick of the 2012 NBA Draft averaged career-highs with 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

