Vince Staples is proving once again he is more than a rapper. His online sitcom is getting funnier by the installment.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the California native has just shared the second episode to The Vince Staples Show. Titled “Sheet Music” finds the “Norf Norf” MC ducking his girlfriend after she sees him asleep on the bed of a Instagram vixen. She quickly rushes over to his place and he escapes out a window James Bond style.

Staples escapes to none other than Ray J’s mansion where a play on his infamous moving hat meme ensues. The six minute clip ends with his new track of the same name. You watch this episode in full below.

Photo: WENN.com

Vince Staples Releases Second Episode To Comedy Series [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: