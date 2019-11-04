Should Romantic Relationships Be Allowed In The Work Place?

Over the weekend, the chief executive of McDonald’s, Steve Easterbrook was fired after having a romantic relationship with an employee. Even though the relationship was consensual, it violated company policy so he was let go. This got The Morning Hustle Crew thinking. If the relationship is mutual is this rule still necessary? Jordan expressed that we’re around people we work with a lot so love could and may happen. Join in on the conversation and let us know your thoughts on this topic. Make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for more exclusives!

