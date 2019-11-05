New Trailer Released For “Jumanji: The Next Level” [WATCH]

You can expect a couple of things from the updated “Jumanji” film series: action, more action and a couple funny moments.

The latest trailer for the movie’s sequel does not disappoint in these areas.

The reboot has been a global phenomenon so it’s only right that we get a soon-as-possible sequel that’s basically the same movie (starring The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas) with a slight twist involving two of our favorite Dannys: Glover and Devito – just in time for the holiday season!

“Jumanji: The Next Level” rumbles into theaters December 13, 2019.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

