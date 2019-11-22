Massage parlor enthusiast and owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft usually has nothing but supportive things to say about his buddy, Donald Trump. TMZ Sports shared audio from the 2017 NFL summit of Kraft ripping Donald Trump for his divisive words about players kneeling in protest.
Kraft’s words on the leaked audio are a stark contrast of his praise of the divider-in-chief, where he said on FOX News that “[Trump is] working very hard to serve the best interest of the country.” The summit in question took place back in October 2017, about a month after Trump called for the league to remove any “son of a bitch” who doesn’t stand for the national anthem.
Owners at the time felt the NFL was taking a significant PR hit because of the kneeling situation and wanted players and execs to come together and try to figure out solutions. During the meeting, Kraft spoke to the rim and basically called Trump toxic, claiming he would twist and manipulate any plan the league came up with it to work to his advantage.
Per TMZ Sports:
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
Audio Surfaces of Robert Kraft ‘Ripping’ His Buddy Donald Trump At 2017 NFL Summit was originally published on cassiuslife.com