George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin’s Mother In Desperate $100 Million Lawsuit

George Zimmerman continues to be out of control after he was acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 tragic shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. According to the Miami Herald, Zimmerman is now suing Martin’s family, prosecutors and others involved in the case, claiming it was carried out using false evidence.

Zimmerman has obtained the legal counsel of Larry Klayman, a high-profile lawyer linked to conservative causes and the founder of Judicial Watch before parting ways with the conservative activist group.

The suit, which was filed in Polk County Circuit Court, cites information in a documentary about the case that accuses the Martin family of orchestrating false testimony. The director of the documentary, Joe Gilbert, has organized a press conference this week in Coral Gables to coincide with a film screening.

Zimmerman’s suit seeks $100 million in civil damages, abused of civil process, conspiracy and alleging defamation. A copy of the suit was distributed to the press by Gilbert on Wednesday and can be found here.

The lead defendant in the suit is Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton who reached national attention when fighting for justice for her son. Fulton is currently running for the District 1 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission being vacated by Barbara Jordan in the Miami Gardens area.

Martin lived with Fulton in Miami Gardens when he was alive. He was visiting his father, Tracy Martin, on that fatal February 26, 2012 day when he died in a gated community where his father’s fiancee resided. He was returning from the store with some candy when Zimmerman, who was 28 at the time, reported Martin as suspicious to the cops in a recorded call after 7 p.m.

Zimmerman then proceeded to follow Martin which resulted in a confrontation where Zimmerman claimed he was attacked by Martin, causing him to shoot and kill the teen in “defense.” Zimmerman was acquitted of homicide charges in 2013.

The lawsuit upholds Zimmerman’s version of the events, along with allegations of efforts by the Martin family to produce a false narrative through dishonest accounts from witnesses. The suit also lists prosecutors in the homicide case, alleging false prosecution, and it lists book publisher Harper Collins over the October release of “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.” The book is authored by Ben Crump, who represented the Martin family. Crump is also listed in the suit, which says all defendants “have worked in concert to deprive Zimmerman of his constitutional and other legal rights.”

Crump, Klayman and a campaign representative for Fulton have yet to respond to the suit.

