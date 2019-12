Kevin explains why the Redskins & Trent Williams Saga just got uglier & worse for Bruce Allen. Also, the way Bruce Allen handling this whole situation looks terrible because this all could’ve been avoid if he had traded Trent in August. Plus, will this be the final straw for Dan Snyder and will he finally move on from Bruce?

