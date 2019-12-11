J.J. Culver, Brother of Timberwolves Rookie Jarret Culver Becomes 2nd Player In NAIA History To Score 100-Points

J.J. Culver is now among elite company following his performance for the ages last night (Dec.10). The 6-foot-5 senior guard from Lubbock, Texas, who plays for Wayland Baptist, became the 2nd player in NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) to score 100-points in a game.

Culver accomplished the feat while shooting 34-for-62 from the field, 12-for-33 from 3-point range, and 20-for-27 from the free-throw line. The rest of the team shot a respectable 8-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. The next highest scorer on the team had eight points. Oh, and he also led his Pioneers to a 124-60 victory over Southwestern Adventist in Plainview, Texas, with his herculean performance.

Chatted w/ JJ Culver, the 100-point scorer, last night as his phone was blowing up. He: – cited Kobe’s 81 as inspiration

– afterward, FaceTimed with Jarrett, who just started screaming into the phone

– had thought about chasing 50

– had 51 at halftime… https://t.co/K1wwAvC3oQ — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) December 11, 2019

Speaking on his player’s performance, Wayland Baptist coach Ty Harrelson added:

“We always script our first couple of plays, and J.J. scored on the first three or four. The guys realized he was hot and kept going to him. We figured as long as he’s taking good shots and shots out of our philosophy that he had a chance to do something special tonight.”

J.J.’s brother, Minnesota Timberwolves rookie, Jarrett Culver, reacted to his sibling’s historic performance later that night in a Tweet.

WAIT…. my brother @jj10culver just scored 100 points in a game 🤯 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Somebody tell me I’m not dreaming pic.twitter.com/qhnIEVkVrF — jarrett culver (@jarrettc08) December 11, 2019

Culver joins Clarence “Bevo” Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) as the only other player in NAIA history to have a 100-point game, Francis dropped 113 pts against Hillsdale in 1954. Other 100-point moments include NCAA Division I Furman’s Frank Selvy in 1954 against Newberry College. Jack Taylor, who attends Division III school Grinnell College set an NCAA record scoring 138 points in 2012 and following that up with a 109-point effort in 2013.

Of course, there was Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance in the NBA as a member of the Philadelphia Warriors during a game against the New York Knicks. A record that still stands today. Maybe if Culver makes it to the association, he can make a solid attempt at breaking it.

