Jada Pinkett Smith Is Rocking Platinum Blonde Box Braids And We Love

Red Table Talk star Jada Pinkett Smith debuted a new hairstyle that has us wondering if she is aging backwards. The beauty posted a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram with some platinum blonde box braids (but left her roots their natural dark hue).

The photo is gorgeous with the mom of two looking sultry into the camera and captioned the shot, “You are your soulmate and someone can join in on that fun.” She was wearing minimal makeup and her skin is glowing. We need that skincare routine, sis!

We’re not sure if this is a recent picture, or a throwback. The beauty was rocking similar braids like this in November when she was in New York City. She stopped by Sirius XM to be on Jessica Shaw’s show. Jessica Shaw hosts EW Live on Sirius XM. While there, she wore her braids half up and half down.

I love that she left the ends of her braids old school, dipped in some hot water to keep a curl. I love the platinum blonde on Jada Pinkett Smith. While most stars opt for darker hues in the Winter, I love that she’s brightening up her face! This looks good on the star and after all, she does live in Los Angeles! Braids have been trending on the red carpet and we love to see her rocking this protective style.

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Are you feeling the box braids on Jada? Sound off in our comment section, we want to hear from you!

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade 10 photos Launch gallery The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade 1. URBAN SKIN RX [2010] Source:Courtesy of UrbanSkinRx.com 1 of 10 2. HEAT FREE HAIR [2012] Source:Courtesy of HeatFreeHair.com 2 of 10 3. Q REDEW HAIR STEAMER [2012] Source:Courtesy of QRedew.com 3 of 10 4. THE HONEY POT [2014] Source:Courtesy of TheHoneyPot.co 4 of 10 5. PAT MCGRATH LABS 'MOTHERSHIP IV: DECADENCE EYE PALETTE' [2015] Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN [2016] Source:Courtesy of BlackGirlSunscreen.com 6 of 10 7. FENTY BEAUTY [2017] Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. CURL CAP [2017] Source:Courtesy of http://www.etsy.com/shop/CurlCap 8 of 10 9. EDGE CONTROL Source:Courtesy of SallyBeauty.com 9 of 10 10. BABY TRESS EDGE COMBS [2017] Source:Courtesy of BabyTress.com 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade Makeup and beauty lovers: this post is for you. Over the past decade, there have been a series of products and innovations that have changed the beauty industry as we know it. Whether it was the invention of Fenty Beauty in 2017 which forced the makeup industry into more inclusivity or Baby Tresses, making it easy to style and manipulate your edges, there are products that have just been invented in the past 10 years that we could not imagine living without. Beauties, click through our list to see the best in beauty over the past decade. If you have a product that you don't see but think is missing, sound off in the comment section! We want to hear from you.

Jada Pinkett Smith Is Rocking Platinum Blonde Box Braids And We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com