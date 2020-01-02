Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Rumored To Appear in Sony’s ‘Venom 2’

Early last year comic book fans collectively gasped when it was reported that Sony was pulling Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order to throw him into the Venom-verse they’d successfully established in 2018’s surprise smash, Venom. Luckily for everyone Sony and Marvel came to an undisclosed agreement to keep Spidey in the world that Tony Starks built, but it still seems like your favorite web-slinger might still be popping up in the sequel to Sony’s latest Marvel related franchise.

According to Screen Rant, rumors have begun swirling that Tom Holland might be reprising his role as Peter Parker in the highly anticipated Venom 2 which began filming this past November. Though Holland’s reported to be a part of the casting crew of Venom 2, official word has yet to be confirmed by anyone involved in production and even if Holland is included in the film there are rumblings that it won’t be the MCU’s version of Spider-Man that he’ll be representing.

Huh?!

That’s right. Word is that even if Holland appears as Spider-Man in Venom 2 it won’t be cannon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that saw Thanos wipe out half of existence with the snap of his fingers, but a different Spidey that’s been doing his own thing without the Avengers. We’re not sure how true any of this is but being that Marvel does plan on implementing the whole Marvel multiverse in which different dimensions exists that have different versions of our favorite heroes and villains going forward, this theory might actually hold some water.

Still, it would be a bit confusing to have two Tom Hollands interacting sooner or later in the massive crossover film planned down the road which is rumored to have the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Avengers taking on Galactus and Dr. Doom. For that they should just have Miles Morales finally make his long awaited appearance as your friendly neighborhood web-slinger and have him meet Holland’s version down the road.

Who knows, maybe’s that’s the plan in the end. Have Dr. Strange transport Peter to Sony’s Venom-verse where no one knows his secret identity (see Spider-Man: Far From Home), and have Miles Morales pick up the mantle in the MCU.

One could dream, right?

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Rumored To Appear in Sony’s ‘Venom 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: