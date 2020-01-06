Draya Reportedly Spotted On Date with NFL Player… Not Named Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele is SINGLE single.
So single, the model-entrepreneur was seen dining at TAO in NYC with a man who isn’t her ex-fiancee Orlando Scandrick, even though he plays football for a living, too.
According to a witness who contacted The Shade Room, Draya was eating with NFL star Corey Coleman. The witness claimed they noticed Draya immediately grubbing up with Coleman and he was easily recognized from his custom “CC” chain.
Swipe to see the source’s photo from that night.
#TSRRoommateTalk Posts Are 100% user submitted & we cannot confirm with 100 percent certainty the validity of these stories/allegations. Sip wisely! 👀👀☕️ ___ Dear Shade Room, I’m out at Tao in New York City, eating and having a ki when who do I see but none other than a newly single #DrayaMichele dining nearby with a fine man. ___ I couldn’t help but notice the man she was with looked real familiar too and that’s when I realized that he’s an NFL baller. His name’s Corey Coleman and he plays for the New York Giants. I knew it was him because he was rocking the same Chanel logo chain that I peeped in one of his photos I liked. ___ And don’t ask me how I know this but the reservation was in his name. The dinner didn’t seem too romantic but it definitely looked like a date. Sorry for the grainy photos, but I didn’t want to bust myself out. Signed, Incognito. 📸: @gettyimages
The source says Draya didn’t seem to “romantic” with her date…which isn’t shocking for a first-night out. A girl’s gotta eat, right?
Coleman currently plays for the NY Giants.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
