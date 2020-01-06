Draya Reportedly Spotted On Date with NFL Player… Not Named Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele is SINGLE single.

So single, the model-entrepreneur was seen dining at TAO in NYC with a man who isn’t her ex-fiancee Orlando Scandrick, even though he plays football for a living, too.

According to a witness who contacted The Shade Room, Draya was eating with NFL star Corey Coleman. The witness claimed they noticed Draya immediately grubbing up with Coleman and he was easily recognized from his custom “CC” chain.

Swipe to see the source's photo from that night.

The source says Draya didn’t seem to “romantic” with her date…which isn’t shocking for a first-night out. A girl’s gotta eat, right?

Coleman currently plays for the NY Giants.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

