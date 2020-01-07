Colin Farrell Officially The Penguin In Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’

After rumors that Jonah Hill was in talks to play The Penguin in Matt Reeves upcoming Batman reboot (Hill walked away from negotiations soon after), Colin Farrell ultimately ended up joining the expanding cast of stars. Now we get official word that he will be taking on the role Gotham’s “Gentleman of Crime,” Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin.

This week production began on Reeves highly anticipated The Batman and to get the ball rolling on hyping up the film, the film’s director tweeted out a gif of Farrell with the caption “Wait – if that you, #Oz?”

Well, we guess that’s as official a word as we’ll be getting.

We just wonder if this is going to be a slim version of the Penguin that comic book fans will indeed slander on social media if that proves to be the case or if Farrell will be sporting a fake pot belly a la Thick Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

No word on what devious plot Farrell’s Penguin will be up to in Gotham City, but whatever it is he won’t be alone in executing it as he will be joined by fellow villains The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). There’s been speculation that the film’s story will revolve around the classic Long Halloween storyline, but that could just be chalked up to wishful thinking at this point as there’s been nothing to suggest that’s the direction this film will be going in. Now if a truckload of pumpkins were delivered to the set of the film, then we’d be getting somewhere.

Other rumors that have also been swirling suggest that we may also see Two-Face and the Mad Hatter, but no casting announcements have been made to lend any credibility to this theory either.

In the beginning many fans were hella skeptical about Matt Reeves vision of the caped crusader when it was announced that tween heartthrob Robert Pattison was cast to don the cape and cowl, but little by little optimism has been creeping in the subconscious of hardcore Batman fans who are now counting down the days to the film’s 2021 release.

Are you excited to see what Matt Reeves has in store for the world’s greatest detective come 2021? Let us know in the comments.

Colin Farrell Officially The Penguin In Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: