Crank Session | 1.15.20

So every night we showcase some the best of Go-Go and DMV artist in the Crank Session at 9:30 pm with the mix provided by Malcolm Xavier. Make sure to check out tonights list of songs and follow the bands/artists –

1.15.20 – Crank Session – @Littlebaconbear + @Malcolm_x 1. Pretty Brown Eyes – TOB – @tobbandandshow 2.Michael Jackson – TOB – @tobbandandshow 3. Sweet Thang – Ambition Band – @ambitionbanddmv 4. Don’t Say You Will – New Impressionz – @newimpressionz 5. Can You Handle It – CCB – @criticalcondtionband In a band and think your song belongs in the Crank Session, make sure to hit Little Bacon Bear or Malcolm Xavier for more info on how to get in.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: