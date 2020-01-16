Kevin Sheehan: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Needs To Fix Their Selection Process

Kevin discusses the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process and how it comes off as cruel in the way they snub people.

This year is the NFL’s 100th season, the class of 2020 is larger than usual, with an expanded class of 20 members to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

A video of Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was posted after being from the Pro Football Hall of Fame made the process just seem cruel. They shouldn’t have all-time football greats and legends waiting for a knock on the door of a hotel room they traveled to just to hear that they didn’t make it in.

Kevin explains that’s why as a Redskins fan we should feel especially bad for Joe Jacoby who’s been snubbed way too many times…

