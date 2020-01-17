The Brian Mitchell Show: The Redskins Should Address the Tight-End Position in Free-Agency

B-Mitch and Scott Jackson discuss positions on the team that the Redskins should focus on in free-agency. They think the tight-end position is most important since we haven’t had a consistent and productive player there. When Jordan Reed has been healthy, he has definitely produced, but he has been sideline a lot the few years with concussions and injuries, so should the Redskins continue to wait on Jordan Reed? The top two Tight-ends that are going to be available in free-agency are the Falcons’ Austin Hooper and the Chargers’ Hunter Henry. Hooper ended the regular season with 75 receptions for 787 yards and 6 TDs, playing a big role in Atlanta’s passing attack and being a big target for Matt Ryan down in the red zone. Henry was Phillip Rivers’ favorite red zone last year, catching 5 TDs for an offense that was very inconsistent last season. Something worth noting about Henry is that he’s battled injuries over the years and even missed four games last year.

