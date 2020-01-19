Vic Mensa is in legal trouble for what many will be considered a suspect reason. The Chicago rapper was arrested for possession of brass knuckles, which is a felony.

TMZ reports that Vic was riding a motorcycle in Glendale, CA in early January when he was pulled over by police for allegedly making an unsafe turn.

During the stop, the authorities searched him and discovered he was in possession of brass knuckles in his pants pockets per the police report. The problem is the “fist-load weapon” is all good in most states for self-defense, but it just so happens that they’re banned in California.

Vic was arrested for felony possession of brass knuckles and was released after he posted his $20,000 bond.

Vic Mensa Was Arrested For Brass Knuckles was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: