Delonte West Viral Video Gets Maryland Officer Suspended

Unfortunately, we have all seen the video of former NBA player and DMV native Delonte West in an unfortunate altercation on Indian Head Highway in Maryland. Such a sad sight to see and has everyone questioning what happened to this young talent.

[caption id="attachment_4837036" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Delonte West pictured with his wife and their young child in seemingly happier times. Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Delonte West, who played 10 seasons in the NBA for four teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks as well as stints overseas, was allegedly shown in a video getting beaten up by an unidentified man and talking incoherently in or near Washington, D.C. The video footage first surfaced on social media on Sunday. For those who know about West’s struggles with bipolar disorder, the new footage may not be as surprising. But many people on social media who said they were familiar with West, 36, and his basketball career were still taken aback after seeing the videos. West played alongside LeBron James in Cleveland for three seasons, prompting many people to wonder if the most popular player in the NBA ever tried to intervene. That answer may be a bit more complicated considering the unproven yet persistent rumor that West had a sexual relationship with James’ mother while they were teammates in Cleveland. RELATED: Did Delonte West Just Confess To Sleeping With LeBron’s Mom? [VIDEO] RELATED: Crib Chaos : Mavs Suspend Delonte West Because of Locker Room Drama #InTheCrib w/TJ RELATED: Delonte West Banned From White House Due To Gun Charges? RELATED: Falling On Hard Times: Delonte West New Job, Moving Furniture During Lockout?

Later a second video was put out of West speaking to a Prince George’s County police officer. West was sitting shirtless in handcuffs in the video. Tuesday PG County Police investigated and suspended the officer who filmed the video.

PG County Police said in a statement:

“Today at 12:15 pm, we learned the video that is currently on social media depicting the male in handcuffs was recorded by a Prince George’s County Police officer,” “The circumstances surrounding the recording and release of that video are now the subject of an internal investigation. That officer is now suspended pending the outcome of this investigation.”

 

