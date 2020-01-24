The Brian Mitchell Show: Scott Boras Says Astros Players Shouldn’t Apologize for Sign-Stealing Scandal

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic wrote a piece in which Scott Boras, a high-profile agents who represents Jose Altuve of the Astros, says that the Houston Astros players should not have to apologize for their role in the sign-steal scandal. Boras completely blames management for failing to inform their players that the sign-stealing scheme they had installed was illegal and against the rules. Boras also goes as far as to say that some of the players were “uncomfortable” with the scheme and didn’t use the information that was being presented to them. B-Mitch and Scott share their sentiment on Boras and the sign-steal scandal.

