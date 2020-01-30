Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt joins Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn live from Super Bowl LIV’s Radio Row discussing the Redskins’ draft options. Klatt is sold on Chase Young at the number two pick in April’s NFL Draft. He does, however, think that Washington should listen to trade options for that number two pick, and if their asking price is met, they should shop the pick.

The College Football analyst deems that the wide receiver position is the strongest position in the draft, and that there will be ample opportunity for teams to land a receiver that can have an immediate impact.

Joe Burrow is the presumable number one pick in the draft and the top QB, but who would be the second QB off the board? Klatt leans towards Tua Tagovailoa, and goes out on a limb to say that if Tua proved he could stay healthy, he could have been in contention to be selected first overall. He has all the tools but has sustained too many injuries.

Klatt also weighs in on players that have hurt their draft stock—Clemson’s cornerback AJ Terrell. Terrell was arguably the best corner in the draft prior to his performance against LSU, but Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah now holds that ranking. Okudah is projected to be a top-five pick in this year’s draft as he’s drawn strong interest from the Lions, who have the number three pick.

Klatt concludes his interview with high praise on Dwayne Haskins, considering him a steal in last year’s draft. Haskins progressively got better down the stretch of the season, and Klatt points out that he’s still fighting a learning curve due to the lack of games played and reps taken at the collegiate level, so expecting a big year from the second year QB.

NFL Draft Analyst Joel Klatt Discussing Redskins Draft Options was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: