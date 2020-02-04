The Brian Mitchell Show: Beal Shines, Wizards Collapse Defensively Again

Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn began their show today discussing the Wizards’ continued defensive woes.

On a night where Bradley Beal notched another milestone, moving into third-place on the Wizards All-Time scoring list, and scored 43 points to go along with 6 assists, the Wizards fell short to the NBA-worst Golden State Warriors (12-39).

Beal has been putting up monster numbers all season, averaging almost 29 points per game, and the Wizards, as a whole, have shown that they can score with the best of them. Conversely, the Wizards have shown that they can not get stops defensively. The Wizards are ranked last in the NBA in defensive efficiency at 116.3, per NBA stats.

B-Mitch and Scott are in agreement that the Wizards need to change their defensive mindset going forward. When they play perennial teams in the league, like Miami and Boston, whom the Wizards have beat, they play up to their competition. On the other hand, when they play a team like the Warriors, who were without three All-Star players, they overlook their competition, instead of setting out to destroy that team.

B-Mitch brings up the killer instinct Kobe had with his “Mamba Mentality”. Kobe didn’t care who he was playing. He had the same attitude day in and day out. B-Mitch encourages the Wizards to learn from the late NBA icon if they want to turn things around and win some games.

