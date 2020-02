2 Chainz, Offset and YG are all being sued for their song “Proud”. The three are being sued by Solomon Clanton, a.k.a Slugga.

According to court doc’s, Slugga claims the song “Proud” includes the same title, beat and intro as one of his songs.

Slugga is asking for 2 Chainz’s record label, Def Jam, to give him the profits from the song “Proud”.

Do you think 2 Chainz, Offset, and YG will have to pay up?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: