[Trailer] New “SAW” Saga featuring Chris Rock & Samuel Jackson

A New Twist to an Old Saga

If you grew up in the 2000s, you most likely remember where you were when you first saw of James Wan’s 2004 horror film Saw. A simple film with a budget of $1.2 million, grossed in the box office with $103.9 million! Since then, the movie franchise had released each year earning $1 billion by 2009 from pure box office and retail sales. For a little more than a half-decade (2004-2010) the Saw franchise ruled the theatres until their hiatus from 2010-2016. In 2017, the saga continued with a slight name change, but we all knew what the deal was when we saw the return of Jigsaw. This time around from the same Book of Saw, Chris Rock stars in the tortuous thriller alongside Samuel L. Jackson, SPIRAL; set to release in theatres May 15, 2020.

