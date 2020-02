Gayle King is in hot water today. This is after King asked WNBA star Lisa Leslie, in a recent interview, if she believed that Kobe Bryant’s legacy is complicated due to past rape allegations.

After receiving a slew of backlash, Gayle took to Instagram, early Thursday morning, to address the interview and to explain her intent behind the interview.

A number of celebs including Snoop Dogg and Lil Boosie have expressed their feelings towards the interview and King.

