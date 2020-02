Get your coin together! Kanye West is dropping a new edition of his very popular Yeezy shoe; just in time for All-Star Weekend. West’s Quantum Adidas Basketball Edition look like the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, with a higher ankle and suede toe.

Check out the highly-anticipated shoe below:

The Quantum Adidas Basketball Edition will drop All-Star Weekend and run around $250.

