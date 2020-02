PUMA has a new brand ambassador. The athletic brand has teamed up with, rapper, J. Cole for a new endorsement deal.

The partnership between Cole and PUMA will be highlighted in a short film during the NBA All-Star Game this weekend.

“Cole sits at the intersection of music and sports and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand,” PUMA said in a statement.

