Ben Standig & Kevin Sheehan Discuss What’s Really Going On With The Redskins & Tua Tagovailoa

Redskins Insider Ben Standing of The Athletic joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss all the latest Redskins news from the NFL Combine this weekend, including all of the discussion of Tua Tagovailoa being draft number two overall by the Redskins.

So what’s really going on here with the Redskins and Tua?

“That rumor on multiple levels just makes no sense,” Ben Standig tells Sheehan about the Redskins’ reportedly wanting to bring in Tua to compete with Dwayne. “It makes no sense…you’re going to give up Chase Young and you’re going to sort of mess with Haskins? The whole thing makes no sense and I was told not to put too much into anything that was said in that article about the situation.”

Most of the reporting with the Redskins and Tua started Friday with NFL insider Mike Silver saying on the NFL Network that Ron Rivera and Dan Snyder had conversations about Dwayne Haskins and quarterbacks available in the 2020 NFL Draft “long before Rivera was officially hired” and that the Skins drafting a quarterback with the number two overall pick was “a very real possibility, especially if Tua is deemed healthy.”

From @NFLNetwork: A conversation with @MikeSilver about #Patriots QB Tom Brady, the timing, where he may go, and everything else. pic.twitter.com/ZcBYUmWcWS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2020

Then on Saturday Dolphins insider Safid Deen of The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported per a source Ron Rivera told Tagovailoa during their meeting at the NFL Combine that Ron wants to bring him to the Redskins to compete with Dwayne Haskins. Deen’s source apparently saying, “they felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now. They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete.”

NEW: Here’s why #Dolphins should keep an eye on Tua-to-Redskins talk ahead of NFL draft. “They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete” with Dwayne Haskins, per source https://t.co/ER7XiEJIhU — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) February 29, 2020

