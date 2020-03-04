Apple Sued for Intentionally Slowing Down Older iPhone Models

Have you ever noticed that your iPhone starts acting up as soon as Apple releases a new model? Welp, there’s some truth to that.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple accusing the company of slowing down older iPhone models to persuade users to buy new ones, and now the company must pay at least $310 million as a part of the settlement agreement. Each owner of certain iPhone models (6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE) will receive around $25 for each impacted device, but that price may decrease or increase depending on how many claims are filed.

In December 2017, after numerous complaints from users that the updates were actually making their phones worse, the company admitted that it uses software updates to slow down older iPhones. However, Apple claimed that they don’t do it to make people buy new phones, but to address issues with older batteries.

A judge will rule on the proposed settlement agreement on April 3.

Written By: Chey Parker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: