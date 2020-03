Twitter is at it again and this time it’s because of Shaquille O’ Neal’s hairline. The former LA Laker explained on NBA on TNT , he lost a bet to good friend Dwyane Wade. When Shaq asked how he had to pay up, Wade said he wanted Shaq to grow his hair out so we could see his hairline.

See what Twitter has to say about his hairline below.

Shak still in grown ups mode #nbatnt pic.twitter.com/ASSfe66BJh — Sha bandzz (@sprice127) March 4, 2020

Shaq hairline be like pic.twitter.com/nK8gQoxJFe — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 4, 2020

I hope Stephen A Smith looks at Shaq’s hairline. And then look at he man in the hairline mirror. pic.twitter.com/lKweZ4Cu7A — Tim to the muthaf (@LosFreaklander) March 4, 2020

Stephen A Knowing his hairline is better than Shaq's pic.twitter.com/P5YqGgFs16 — Dan (@GrandpaKersh) March 4, 2020

This how @Shaq pulled up to work in that purple vest and his new hairline #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/hJ2Bmwn3j8 — ‎⎊C. Alexander V (@theOnlyCamV) March 4, 2020

Shaq said he would be rocking his hair like this for the rest of the week.

.@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

