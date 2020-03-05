There’s a new update in the Trent Williams situation. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports per sources that the Redskins are allowing their star left tackle Trent Williams seek a new trade.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract, where he is slated to make $14.75 million this year, none of which is guaranteed. Last week during the NFL Combine, it was reported that Williams wanted a new deal or to be traded. After Russini’s report, it appears Washington will allow Williams and his camp to find potential trade suitors.

The seven-time Pro Bowler held out all of last year due to issues Williams had with the team’s medical staff over a misdiagnosed growth that was improperly treated. Williams told reporters during the season that the growth was cancerous and had been present for six years and was a rare tissue cancer called DSFP. Williams also, however, wanted a new contract with guaranteed money.

With the firings of team president Bruce Allen and head trainer Larry Hess, there was some optimism that Williams would have been receptive to considering a return, but it seems less and less apparent that could be the case.

Report: Redskins Are Allowing Trent Williams To Seek Trade was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: