Al Galdi goes in-depth on the Redskins granting permission to Trent Williams to seek a trade.

The Washington Redskins are giving Trent Williams an opportunity seek a trade per sources. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 5, 2020

Yesterday we had the news break that the Redskins were allowing Trent Williams to seek a trade – i.e., to negotiate with other teams on a new contract. Trent in a text to Redskins insider Les Carpenter of The Washington Post when asked if Trent was done with the Redskins: “Yeah pretty much.” Trent in a text to ESPN Redskins insider John Keim: “I’m just happy this situation seems to be heading towards an end.”

Al lays it all out for us, including what the Skins’ compensation could end up being, the very encouraging messages that this sends to us as Skins fans and more…

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Al Galdi: Everything You Need To Know With The Redskins-Trent Williams Trade Situation was originally published on theteam980.com

Greg Hough

Also On 93.9 WKYS: