Air Jordan 1 x Dior Raffle Info Confirms Y’all Ain’t Winning Sh*t!

Well, hypebeasts, prepare to shed monster tears as the highly anticipated Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration has officially become that much harder to obtain for the retail price that seems more like a resale price ($2,000).
Alleged quantities and plans for the raffle release has been leaked and not only are the Dior Air Jordan 1’s limited to 8,500 pairs, but they’ll only be raffled off at 9 Dior stores worldwide with only 2 in the US (New York and LA).
⠀ Dior(@dior) x Air Jordan 1(@jumpman23) 제품의 발매가 디테일하게 공개 되었습니다. 국내는 하우스 오브 디올(청담)에서 발매 될 예정이며, 발매 방식은 LOTTERY(로또) 입니다. ⠀ <Sneaker News>에 따르면 에어 조던 1 하이 OG 디올은 3월 23일부터 24일까지 래플을 통해 응모할 수 있으며, 3월 26일 당첨자 확인 메일이 발송될 예정이다. 스니커는 서울을 포함한 총 9개 도시에서 출시되며, 한국 발매처는 서울 청담동에 위치한 하우스 오브 디올이다. 스니커의 가격은 2천 달러, 한화로 약 2백40만 원이다. (@hypebeastkr) 인용 ⠀ 2020년 4월 발매 예정 📸 @estylistics
Well, that sucks.
Rumors have it that only Dior VIP clients will be able to enter the raffle come March to buy a pair of the $2K Jordans while others are claiming that a general SNKRS app raffle might happen and that it’s sure to break the internet (and hearts) should it actually go live.
As for the Dior Air Jordan 1 Low’s, no word on quantity but expect those to be just as hard to copp as the highs when that raffle gets underway come May.
Resale for these bad boys are already being said to hover around a cool $10,000, but for that you should just spend a few grand at a local Dior flagship store, get on their VIP and try to get in that raffle to pay retail. Just sayin.’
