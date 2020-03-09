Al Galdi: Trent Williams’ Trade Market Seems To Be Heating Up But Does That Mean First Round Pick?

Al Galdi discusses if the Redskins could actually get a first-round pick for Trent Williams off reports of his trade market heating up.

Last Thursday, had the news break that the Redskins were allowing Trent Williams to seek a trade – i.e., to negotiate with other teams on a new contract.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Friday reported that trade interest in Trent Williams had “picked up now that his trade request has gone public, but Washington wants fair compensation in order to trade him.”

From NFL Now: The interest in #Redskins LT Trent Williams has picked up now that his trade request has gone public, but Washington wants fair compensation in order to trade him. What now? 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qzdbfWaCl4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2020

Redskins insider Ben Standig of The Athletic DC on Friday reported that the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals were “exploring” the Trent Williams trade situation.

#Browns will explore LTs Trent Williams and Jason Peters now that Williams has permission from the #Redskins to seek a trade and the #Eagles have said Peters will be a free agent https://t.co/jvhH9gMcoa — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 6, 2020

Jets insider Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports that the Jets were among the teams interested in trading for Trent. Plus, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com last Thursday reported that the Browns would explore trading for Trent.

So things certainly seem to be heating up for whne it comes to the market for Trent…could that mean a first round pick for the Redskins?

