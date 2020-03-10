Winnie Harlow Brings The Heat With Her Second Steve Madden Shoe Collection

Winnie Harlow is back with her second Steve Madden collection and we are excited! This time around the model is paying homage to her Jamaican heritage.

The 5-shoe collection is “very vibrant,” she said in a recent interview with Bustle. “It has bright and metallic colors, and I made sure to include a shoe for every occasion.”

You can count on Winnie to bring the heat with this second collection. It includes fun, strappy neon sandals, thong slingbacks, and glittery lace-up booties!

Definitely, a line that embodies various moods. While the line is inspired by her Jamaican heritage, some of it is also reminiscent of past fashion trends.

“I love throwbacks, so I think most of the trends that come back are super fun. I don’t think people should take fashion so seriously,” she told the women’s publication.

It looks like another collection is in Winnie’s future. She’s really taken a liking to the entire creative process.

“(Designing) was honestly such a rewarding experience,” she said. “I’m really grateful for the team for listening to my ideas and inspirations. It was so collaborative in every sense of the word, and being able to learn from someone like Steve and his team was great.”

More and more, Winnie is stretching far beyond modeling.

Late last year she dropped her first line with Steve Madden. She also collaborated with Kim Kardashian West for a KKW Beauty collection. More recently, she had the starring role in Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2020 campaign.

I don’t know about you, but this current collection is fire! You can view the rest of her shoes on the Steve Madden website. What do you think? Will you be shopping the Winnie x SM collection?

