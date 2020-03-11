Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On Harvey Weinstein On The Set Of ‘Paid In Full’

Damon Dash never plays around when it comes to his money and his art — so when Cam’ron said the former Roc-A-Fella head “smacked” Harvey Weinstein on the set of Paid In Full, we believe him.

Camron & Dame Dash Warned Us About Harvey Weinstein But No One Said Anything Then — 😁Mich Da Great😁 (@APimpNameMich) March 11, 2020

We’ve known about the alleged smackdown since Paid In Full hit theaters in, but when The Diplomats dropped their 2017 single “Once Upon a Time,” — Cam threw hella shots at the controversial Hollywood producer, rapping:

No disrespecting the ladies, word from my team

That’s the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein

On the set of Paid In Full, y’all gave him hell about it

Some foul shit happened once, Capo, tell ‘em about it

Surprisingly enough, Dash never bragged about this important moment in Dame history. However, he did admit to having issues with the Weinsteins while filming Paid In Full back in 2002. He told TMZ:

“Somebody definitely got smacked on the set of Paid In Full. But, you know, I’ve never really liked the way Harvey treated my culture. I didn’t like the way he talked to people and I didn’t like the way he was treating my film.”

Of course, Weinstein himself never spoke about the incident. But little did we know, he had much bigger skeletons in his closet.

On Wednesday, after months of deliberation, the former TV producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping a woman and sexually assaulting another. Buzzfeed News reports:

Weinstein was facing a maximum of 29 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape on Feb. 24. They acquitted him on the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault that carried a possible life sentence.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections added: “Weinstein will be held at Rikers Island until he is deemed ready to be transferred to the custody of the state’s corrections department after which he will be incarcerated in a state prison facility.”

Justice was served today.

Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On Harvey Weinstein On The Set Of ‘Paid In Full’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter

Also On 93.9 WKYS: