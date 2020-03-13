Haute Hazard Couture: Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The ‘Rona Get Her!

By HelloBeautiful Staff

For Naomi Campbell, being a supermodel means having to travel…even in the wake of the coronavirus. But sis isn’t letting the ‘Rona stop her from getting her jet setting on.

Why? ‘Cause she’s all about that haute hazard couture life.

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old posted a pic of herself rocking a white hazmat hooded suit, mask and goggles. Always in style, she finished off her lewk with a matching white Away suitcase.

As Harper’s Bazaar noted, Campbell captioned her photos with “safety first next level.”

She’s even in the car suited up!

As we all know, Campbell doesn’t play with her airport hygiene. Back in 2019, she shared her extensive routine that consists of carefully wiping down “anything that you could possibly touch” with anti-bacterial wipes. Given how nasty folks are on planes, you can’t really blame her.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on,” she said with her plastic gloves. “I do not care what people think of me, it’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Listen, we are not mad. Do you boo!

