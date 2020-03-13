CLOSE
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus [Live]

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have come out in the past 48 hours with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.

Not counting the overwhelming amount of people all around America testing positive with COVID. Trump has stepped up and called for a national emergency to address the current state of the virus in the US. Shortly before his announcement, he took to Twitter to assure all citizens that they’re working to getting a solution for this virus.

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
In the midst of the president’s number of tweets were some criticism toward our former president Barack Obama. Obama’s attempt to stop the Swine Flu in 2009 was a “full-scale disaster”. Watch the national emergency live stream below.

