2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We Working On A Project”

2 Chainz doesn’t play when it comes to his marriage and after his comment on an up and coming female rapper’s page went viral—he is making sure to straighten things out.

On Thursday (Mar 12) 2 Chainz took to Instagram to clear up rumors after The Shaderoom captured a comment he left on a woman’s salacious Instagram photo. The “4AM” rapper commented on a pair of revealing photos emerging rapper Lil Quii shared on Wednesday, writing “Gullll” alongside the wide-eyed, surprised face emoji and one of a monkey covering its eyes.

The Shade Room zeroed in on the comment and posted a screenshot on IG. One follower decided to check 2 Chainz by replying, “N*gga you married.”

According to 2 Chainz, after the comment was posted to the gossip site’s Instagram his wife began getting phone calls regarding their relationship and that’s when he decided it was time to clear things up.

With a post of the text messages between himself and Lil Quii, revealing that the relationship was strictly professional before telling nay sayers to mind their business.

”Y’all keep hitting me up about that lame ass sh*t @theshaderoom posted about me and @customizeeme we been working on her project and working on getting her out her current deal,” 2 Chainz wrote. “Now that I explained that and I HATE TO EXPLAIN SH*T !! But when Kesha had folks calling her and talking sh*t had to straighten it !! A bunch lonely , jealous , no having ass hoes. !!”

While 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha Ward have been together for years, the couple got married in August 2018 after the “No TV” rapper proposed to her in May, during the Met Gala.

