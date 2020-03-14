NBA Cares: Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, & More Stepping Up To Help Arena Employees

If we’re gonna tackle the coronavirus, it’s gonna take a team effort.

Since the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following Utah Jazz stars’ Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive for COVID-19, arena workers would be the ones suffering the most. NBA ballers are now stepping up to the plate and offering some relief to arena employees who will take a financial hit due to the NBA stoppage.

Cleveland Cavaliers star, Kevin Love, got the ball rolling donating $100,000 through his Kevin Love FUn to support arena support staff. He made the announcement in an Instagram post stating:

“I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling, and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.”

Speaking with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Kevin Love said:

“My hope is that others will step up!”

Soon after, last year’s MVP, and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter he would also be donating $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff.

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time, I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives, and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry also said in a tweet the team will match Giannis’ pledge.

19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom, Zion Williamson, also announced he would be opening up his wallet and announced he would be covering Smoothie King Center worker’s salaries for the next 30 days.

“I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully, we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”

Detroit Pistons star, Blake Griffin, also opened up his wallet and also donated $100,000 to help workers at Little Caesars Arena.

Now a lot of folks are asking where the owners are at? Why haven’t they stepped up yet? So far, Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert will continue to pay Rocket Mortgage Arena event staff and workers even though the season has been suspended. Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, immediately announced when news broke of the NBA shutting down that he would be putting together a program to help workers at the arena.

We don’t know how long we are going to be battling COVID-19, but these kind gestures from these NBA players are what is needed to help those who need assistance. We tip our hat to them. To stay up-to-date on the coronavirus, be sure to either check out the CDC or World Health Organization’s websites.

