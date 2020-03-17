There Are At Least 60 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus in Maryland

WOLB News Desk

As of Tuesday, there are now 57 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department.

Baltimore City as well as Howard and Talbot counties reported their first cases of coronavirus over the weekend. Several more were reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s the breakdown of the cases, according to the health officials:

Anne Arundel – 3

Baltimore City – 2

Baltimore County – 6

Carroll – 2

Charles -1

Frederick -1

Harford – 2

Howard – 4

Montgomery – 24

Prince George’s -14

Talbot -1

