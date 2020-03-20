ADÉ & Trevor Jackson’s New Song Is Giving All The Vibes We Need Right Now! [VIDEO]

Here’s another must for your Quarantine and Chill playlist while snuggled up in the house with bae! DMV’s own, ADÉ has blessed us with a new song at the right time. Earlier this week he cleared his entire IG and teased us with this post “its that time again — #dontcry 😢”

Today, March 20, 2020, the song and music video were released. “Don’t Cry” samples the 90’s hit, ‘Sending My Love’ by Zhané, with the addition of Trevor Jackson‘s vocals and ADÉ’s effortless flow, it’s a great combo. ADÉ, formerly known as Phil Ade, has been creating music for many years but his debut album Always Something definitely gave the world a closer look into his style and voice. The DMV will always be home for him and we’re looking forward to many more collaborations! See the full video for “Don’t Cry” featuring Trevor Jackson below…

