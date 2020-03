While you are at home practicing social distancing, you may want to check out Bad Boys For Life.

The movie that was released in theaters in January, will be making its way to On-Demand on March 31st.

You will also be able to get the digital download on April 21st.

A number of movie studios are releasing current movies earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

