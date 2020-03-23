So are coronavirus and Covid-19 the same thing? Many use the words interchangeably, but surprisingly they are not necessarily identical.
The Mayo Clinic defines coronavirus as a family of viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).
There are seven coronaviruses that can infect people, according to the CDC. These human coronaviruses were first found in the 1960s. While humans around the world commonly get infected with four of the types, three others including Covid-19 have proven to be much more serious, even fatal.
“The coronavirus” commonly being referred to is SARS-CoV-2 a novel (new) coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
So, while someone may have a coronavirus it still may not be COVID-19.
Regardless, the best thing that we all can do is try to avoid being exposed. Practice social distancing, wash your hands often and take the time to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @ipowerrichmond
Latest…
- Kim Kardashian Addresses Taylor Swift, Cops Coronavirus Pleas Defending Yeezy
- [WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series
- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott ft. Young Thug “Out West,” The Weeknd “In Your Eyes” & More | Daily Visuals
- Report: Redskins Trade CB Quinton Dunbar To Seahawks For 5th-Round Draft Pick
Are Coronavirus And COVID-19 The Same Thing? was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com