So are coronavirus and Covid-19 the same thing? Many use the words interchangeably, but surprisingly they are not necessarily identical.

The Mayo Clinic defines coronavirus as a family of viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

There are seven coronaviruses that can infect people, according to the CDC. These human coronaviruses were first found in the 1960s. While humans around the world commonly get infected with four of the types, three others including Covid-19 have proven to be much more serious, even fatal.

“The coronavirus” commonly being referred to is SARS-CoV-2 a novel (new) coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

So, while someone may have a coronavirus it still may not be COVID-19.

Regardless, the best thing that we all can do is try to avoid being exposed. Practice social distancing, wash your hands often and take the time to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

