Report: Redskins Trade CB Quinton Dunbar To Seahawks For 5th-Round Draft Pick

The Washington Redskins have traded cornerback Quentin Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN Josina Anderson reports.

I'm told the #Redskins have agreed to trade CB Quinton Dunbar to the #Seahawks, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2020

NFL Network’s Adam Schefter added to Anderson’s report stating that Dunbar was being traded for a fifth-round draft pick. Washington gets back the fifth-round pick they sent to Carolina in exchange for quarterback Kyle Allen.

Comp update: Seahawks are sending Washington a 5th-round pick in exchange for CB Quinton Dunbar, per source. So Redskins trade a 5 for QB Kyle Allen, get back a 5 for Dunbar. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2020

Immediately following the trade, The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan expressed his discontent with trade, acknowledging that the fifth-round draft pick the Redskins received in exchanged for Dunbar was simply “not enough”.

The 27-year-old Dunbar spent all five of his seasons in Washington after being signed as an undrafted free-agent in 2015, before emerging as a full-time starter in 2019. In the 11 games he started last season, the Florida product recorded 37 tackles, eight pass deflections, and four interceptions.

“ain’t really hit me until the trade became official to see how much of a impact washington and the fans really meant to me although things ended this way I really want thank dan synder, coach jay, bruce allen, the washington organization and the fans for given a inner city kid from miami who was a undrafted wr turn cb a chance to live out his dream to play professional football as this chapter of my life closes I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life which is joining the seattle seahawks and helping them win a championship let’s rock out #liltop,” Dunbar shared on an instagram post after learning of his trade to Seattle.

After failing to meet with the team “to discuss a reasonable contract restructure”, the disgruntled cornerback publicly announced his desire to be released or traded. Without a new contract, Dunbar said he would skip the team’s voluntary OTAs.

Dunbar was in the last year of a 3-year $10.5 million extension he signed in January of 2018. This year he was set to make a base salary of $3.25 million, none of which is guaranteed.

With Dunbar off to Seattle and a fifth rounder back in their pockets, the Redskins have the following selections in the 2020 NFL Draft: 1st round (#2 overall), 3rd round (#66 overall), 4th round (#108 & #142), 5th round (#162) and 7th round (#216 & #229) .

