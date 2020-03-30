Gov. Larry Hogan Issues Stay-At-Home Beginning At 8pm On Monday

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that he has signed an executive order instituting a stay-at-home directive. Basically, no Maryland resident is allowed to leave their home unless for an essential job or essential reason which includes food, medicine, etc. The order goes into effect on Monday, March 30th at 8pm. Before today’s announcement, Maryland residents were strongly recommended to stay home. In Monday’s presser, Hogan said, “We are no longer asking or suggesting that residents stay at home. We are directing them.”

At least 1,413 Marylanders have contracted CoronaVirus COVID-19. Starting Monday morning, a new COVID-19 testing site will be available at FedEx Field. Below is the information you need to know before you venture out to FedEx Field.

You will be seen by appointment only.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to be tested, or if you already have a prescription from a doctor, you need to call the Prince George’s County coronavirus hotline to schedule an appointment. That number is 301-883-6627

County health officials will then do a telehealth visit with you, to see if you are eligible to be screened at FedEx field. If you are, you’ll get an appointment to go.

Once you arrive, you will be screened again to decide who really needs a test based on strict CDC guidelines.

Some people will be told to self-quarantine and get care instructions for at home, and some will actually be tested for COVID-19.

The testing and screening site will be open three days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Source | WJLA

