Rihanna Shares More Details On Release Of Her Next Project

It has been more than three years sine we’ve last received a full project from Rihanna. So, when will we get another Rihanna project? The “Needed Me” singer sat down with British Vogue recently with details on the expected date of the highly-anticipated project.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop… but I am very aggressively working on music,” Rihanna replied when asked about a potential release date for the upcoming project.

Rihanna went on to say that “there is no format” for the new project and it will be “good music”.

Are you ready for some new Rihanna?

