Rihanna Shares More Details On Release Of Her Next Project

It has been more than three years sine we’ve last received a full project from Rihanna. So, when will we get another Rihanna project? The “Needed Me” singer sat down with British Vogue recently with details on the expected date of the highly-anticipated project.
The May 2020 issue of British Vogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. In any case, we couldn't imagine a better cover star than @BadGalRiri, an advocate for tolerance whose rallying cry has redefined every industry she's turned her hand to, and whose generous spirit saw her make a $5 million donation to fight Covid-19 with her @ClaraLionelFdn earlier this month. In the new issue the multi-hyphenate talks to @AfuaHirsch about her forthcoming album, her desire to become a mother and why she won't be pinned down.
@BadGalRiri stars on the second of two special covers for the May 2020 issue – debuting the first durag on a cover of #BritishVogue. From sparking a beauty revolution with her billion-dollar @FentyBeauty empire to orchestrating industry-defining, inclusive catwalks, Rihanna shows no signs of stopping. Read the full interview with @AfuaHirsch – where they discuss music, fashion and how many children she sees herself having over red wine
“I can’t say when I’m going to drop… but I am very aggressively working on music,” Rihanna replied when asked about a potential release date for the upcoming project.
Rihanna went on to say that “there is no format” for the new project and it will be “good music”.
Are you ready for some new Rihanna?