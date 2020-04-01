Weeded & Wealthy: The Most Successful Stoners In Ganja History [Videos]

Remember when they use to say that weed was a gateway drug to more serious substances?

Nowadays, you’re actually given the side eye if you don’t smoke marijuana.

It’s legal in most places in the country, and our favorite celebs indulge in it without shame — so it’s no surprise that weed is one of the most popular substances out there. It’s medicinal!

Mike Tyson made headlines last year for admitting on his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” that he smokes nearly $40,000 worth of weed in one month. Back in 2018 after California’s recreational marijuana laws went into effect the boxing champ launched Tyson Ranch, which sells nine strains of cannabis flower, potent extracts and soon, edibles. No wonder he’s up there getting big baked.

Market Watch: The ranch, which Tyson plans to build into a full weed-themed resort with hotel, amphitheater and campsites, grows various strains of marijuana that are sold in dispensaries throughout California and in Las Vegas. Tyson says the operation sells about $500,000 a month in weed products.

Mike isn’t the only super rich super stoner. These celebs are proof that you can still indulge (responsibly) and make something of your life. You too can be a star, and a stoner. Hit the flip to check them out.

Rihanna

Malia Obama

Elon Musk

Snoop Dogg

Seth Rogen

Lady Gaga

Martha Stewart

Cameron Diaz

Honorary Mentions:

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush

