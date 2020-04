Rapper, Playboi Carti has been arrested on gun-related and drug charges. Carti was pulled over Thursday in Georgia with an expired tag. When officers searched the rappers car, they found oxycodone, Xanax, 12 bags of marijuana and firearms.

Carti was charged with two traffic violations and one misdemeanor count of possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.

Carti was taken in to custody and has since posted bail.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: